January 31, 2024 9:50AM EST
With the tragic news of the VA Beach Pier incident, I wanted to remind everyone…

Remember that you are loved and you are enough, always.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.

If you need help reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.  They are trained professionals here to help you.

