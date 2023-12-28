And the winner is…

93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

December 28, 2023 4:43PM EST
Press Release from the Academy of Country Music…

NASHVILLE, TN (April 25, 2023) – The Academy of Country Music® revealed today the winners of the ACM Radio Awards for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards™, taking place Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, TX. The announcement was posted on the Academy’s official social media pages with the help of numerous artists, including ACM Award nominees Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block. The two-hour show will stream live without commercial interruption exclusively on Prime Video in 240 countries and territories worldwide for the second year in a row. Last year, the 57th ACM Awards made history as the first major awards show to livestream exclusively.

Steve Waters and Tiffany Kay of WFLS take home the Small Market On-Air Personality of the Year title, making this Kay’s first ACM Award win and Waters’ second.

