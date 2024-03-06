Avoid These Food Turn Offs If Going On A First Date This Weekend

If you’re on a first date and don’t want a second one, just do all the stuff on this list. OR if you do want a second date, then avoid these food turn offs.

Someone asked people to name the top food-related turn-offs. Here are the Top 10:

1. Being rude to your server (This is a HUGE red flag!!!)

2. Chewing with your mouth open

3. Talking with your mouth full

4. Spitting something back out onto your plate (Come on, at least use a napkin)

5. Picking your teeth

6. Slurping soup

7. Eating something off their plate without asking (Unless you have been together awhile)

8. Licking your knife (This just sounds dangerous)

9. Criticizing the food if you stayed in and they cooked it (Beggars can’t be choosers)

10. Licking your fingers clean (Just ewww…)

Here’s a bonus round… Double-dipping . . . playing with your food . . . and putting ketchup on EVERYTHING- trust me, condiments don’t belong on everything.