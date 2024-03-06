93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Avoid These Food Turn Offs If Going On A First Date This Weekend

March 6, 2024 5:36AM EST
Share
Avoid These Food Turn Offs If Going On A First Date This Weekend
brunette woman mauve color sweater touching mobile phone on light brown wooden table with bacon cheese lettuce panini sandwich chips white dish cola glass

If you’re on a first date and don’t want a second one, just do all the stuff on this list. OR if you do want a second date, then avoid these food turn offs.

Someone asked people to name the top food-related turn-offs.  Here are the Top 10:

1.  Being rude to your server (This is a HUGE red flag!!!)

2.  Chewing with your mouth open

3.  Talking with your mouth full

4.  Spitting something back out onto your plate (Come on, at least use a napkin)

5.  Picking your teeth

6.  Slurping soup

7.  Eating something off their plate without asking (Unless you have been together awhile)

8.  Licking your knife  (This just sounds dangerous)

9.  Criticizing the food if you stayed in and they cooked it (Beggars can’t be choosers)

10.  Licking your fingers clean (Just ewww…)

 

Here’s a bonus round…  Double-dipping . . . playing with your food . . . and putting ketchup on EVERYTHING- trust me, condiments don’t belong on everything.

Recently Played

I Remember EverythingZach Bryan Ftg Kacey Musgraves
5:33am
Aint Worth The WhiskeyCole Swindell
5:30am
What My World Spins AroundJordan Davis
5:20am
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
5:17am
How Country FeelsRandy Houser
5:06am
View Full Playlist