Be Honest Parents…Do You Help Yourself?

It turns out Halloween is the season of “parental pilfering” with a whopping 86% of parents unabashedly swiping candy from their kids’ Halloween stash! When their little candy hunters aren’t looking, these moms and dads transform into “cloak-and-snacker” experts, raiding their children’s sugary spoils like candy commandos. In the dead of night, they embark on top-secret missions to liberate those beloved chocolate bars and gummy bears from their unsuspecting little ones. Who knew that behind the apron and soccer practice carpools, our parents were the real candy bandits of Halloween night? It’s a sweet conspiracy of epic proportions! Now, be honest…do you?