Source: YouTube

Like a lot of us, I loved Beetlejuice as a kid. It looks like Beetlejuice is back this fall in theaters. I didn’t even know they were working on a second movie until I stumbled upon this trailer. In the video, it resurrects Michael Keaton’s Ghost with the most right with Wynonna Ryder. It looks really good and I want to see it.

The new Beetlejuice movie hits theaters on September 9th!