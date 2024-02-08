93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Best of The Burg 2024- Nomination Round

February 8, 2024 9:50AM EST
Best of the Burg 2024 logo

It’s time to nominate your favorites for Best Of The Burg 2024.

Nominate WFLS as your favorite radio station and favorite place for traffic and weather.  (Category- Entertainment & Leisure)

Don’t forget to nominate your favorite DJ/Radio Personality as well.  (Category- Entertainment & Leisure)

You have until February 28th to nominate your favorites.  The top 5 with the most nominations move onto the voting round.

Contest Timeline 2024:

    • Nominations: February 7th – February 28th
    • Voting Round: March 27th – April 17th
    • Winners Announced: Sunday, May 26th

Nominate here

Thank you for nominating us!

