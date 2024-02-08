Best of The Burg 2024- Nomination Round
February 8, 2024 9:50AM EST
It’s time to nominate your favorites for Best Of The Burg 2024.
Nominate WFLS as your favorite radio station and favorite place for traffic and weather. (Category- Entertainment & Leisure)
Don’t forget to nominate your favorite DJ/Radio Personality as well. (Category- Entertainment & Leisure)
You have until February 28th to nominate your favorites. The top 5 with the most nominations move onto the voting round.
Contest Timeline 2024:
- Nominations: February 7th – February 28th
- Voting Round: March 27th – April 17th
- Winners Announced: Sunday, May 26th
Thank you for nominating us!
