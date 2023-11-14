93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

November 14, 2023 5:19PM EST
This makes me really happy.  I’ve been hoping for this to happen for a long time and according to a few news stories that hit my desk today, it’s real.  Small Business Saturday is expected to be BIGGER than Black Friday.  

Black Friday is OK and full of good deals but SO much of the money goes to Amazon and similar retailers.  My hope is that everybody tries LOCAL outlets first for everything.  If you still want to shop online, check that local store you love.  I’ll bet they have a website.  They might even deliver.  

Let’s get SMALL this Christmas and spend our money locally with businesses down the street.  

