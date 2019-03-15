Bonnie’s Feather Babies

Buttercup is the above picture. She’s been laying lots of eggs.

Grace…she’s been squatting the last few days so I’m pretty sure she will be laying an egg soon. She had 2 molts so all her focus has been growing her feathers back.

Molly with a Rose.

Pippi begging for peanuts.

Hope you have a clucktastic weekend!

