Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (Official Music Video)

Brenda Lee’s very popular Christmas tune “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” came out back in 1958. Brenda was just 13 years old. It was way before music videos.

With the help of Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker there is now an official music video.

You can watch Trisha in the kitchen with Brenda baking cookies. Then Tanya and friends stop in to help decorate the Christmas tree.