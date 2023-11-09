93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Brenda Lee – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree (Official Music Video)

November 9, 2023 8:00AM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Brenda Lee’s very popular Christmas tune “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” came out back in 1958.  Brenda was just 13 years old.   It was way before music videos.

With the help of Trisha Yearwood and Tanya Tucker there is now an official music video.

You can watch Trisha in the kitchen with Brenda baking cookies.  Then Tanya and friends stop in to help decorate the Christmas tree.

More about:
brenda lee
christmas
hen house
rockin around the christmas tree
tanya tucker
trisha yearwood
women of country

Recently Played

Burn It DownParker Mccollum
11:33am
Til You CantCody Johnson
11:29am
Shes In Love With The BoyTrisha Yearwood 1991
11:18am
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
11:14am
Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
11:11am
View Full Playlist