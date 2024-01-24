93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Buc-ee’s coming to Virginia…

January 24, 2024 9:50AM EST
Buc-ee’s store

Buc-ee’s is coming to Virginia.  It’s still a ways out but it’s still exciting.

It will be a 74,000-square-foot store with 120 fueling stations and 557 parking spaces and is planned for New Kent County.  It will be past Richmond off I-64 at Exit 211. The travel center plans to employ over 175 residents earning an average minimum wage of $16-18 per hour.   It plans to open in the next few years.

It’s also been announced there will be a another Buc-ee’s location off I-81 at exit 240.  It will be opening sometime next year.  And they plan to build at least 2 more other locations in Virginia but no word on where those will be yet.

I have never been to Buc-ee’s.  My husband went to a Buc-ee’s when he drove out to Texas last year.  He couldn’t believe how big the store was.  Here is a shirt he brought home.

Buc-ee’s shirt

