Buc-ee’s coming to Virginia…

Buc-ee’s is coming to Virginia. It’s still a ways out but it’s still exciting.

It will be a 74,000-square-foot store with 120 fueling stations and 557 parking spaces and is planned for New Kent County. It will be past Richmond off I-64 at Exit 211. The travel center plans to employ over 175 residents earning an average minimum wage of $16-18 per hour. It plans to open in the next few years.

It’s also been announced there will be a another Buc-ee’s location off I-81 at exit 240. It will be opening sometime next year. And they plan to build at least 2 more other locations in Virginia but no word on where those will be yet.

I have never been to Buc-ee’s. My husband went to a Buc-ee’s when he drove out to Texas last year. He couldn’t believe how big the store was. Here is a shirt he brought home.