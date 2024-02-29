Celebrate Leap Day With These Deals!

If you don’t know how to celebrate Leap Day, some places (especially food establishments) are offering special deals to get you to stop by. What better way to enjoy an extra day than by filling your belly?

As usual, these are participating locations so make sure to check into your local stores first before heading there for the deal.

Happy Leap Day!

1. Chipotle is offering free guacamole. It’s not TOTALLY free. Like a lot of these deals you need to be a member of their loyalty program, you need to order through the app, and you also need to order an entrée.

2. Taco Bell is offering Rewards Members a Crunchwrap for $2.29 in the app. (Get it? 2/29 is the date: February 29th.)

3. 7-Eleven is offering customers any combination of five wings for that same price: $2.29. Hooters is giving loyalty members select appetizers for $2.29 . . . and Krispy Kreme has a promotion where you can get an Original Glazed Dozen for $2.29 with the purchase of any regularly priced dozen.

4. Krispy Kreme is showing some love to “Leap Babies,” who were born on February 29th. If that’s you, you can get a FREE Original Glazed Dozen.

5. Wendy’s is offering customers a free Cinnabon Pull-Apart today.

6. Some places are also offering 29% OFF select items for February 29th, including Marco’s Pizza, Noodles & Company, Papa Murphy’s, and Smoothie King.

7. Staples is offering Rewards members a free passport photo. I guess there is a huge business for this right now?

Find more deals here. Or here.