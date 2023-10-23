Ashland Berry Farms “Terror on the Farm”

It’s spooky season which means it is time to get scccaaarrreeeddd!!!

If you are looking for a local scary attraction, might I suggest “Terror on the Farm” at Ashland Berry Farms. Now being a resident Halloweenie & connoisseur of all things haunted houses, I have been to Ashland Berry Farms for the past two years and enjoyed the scares and this year was no different! Their four haunts in one deal is a great way to get more than one good scare a night and too enjoy the spooky season with friends and family.

The haunt includes “Demon Den,” “Reaper’s Chamber,” “Mayhem Manor 3D,” & my personal favorite “Booger Woods”. By the way the hay ride back to the woods can be just as scary in the dark – trust me that experience is one of the scariest! Plus the food, fire pits and DJ makes for a full night of Halloween fun! If you still need to get to a haunted experience- check out Terror on the Farm.

Piece of advice, watch out for the chainsaws-they are around every corner!