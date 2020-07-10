Chicken Footprints On Canvas
I had gotten an idea sometime last year to get footprints of my girls and put them on canvas. Before the pandemic, I picked up some crayola non-toxic paints from the dollar tree and the canvas.
Earlier this week, I remembered I had the stuff and I thought let’s do this project. I knew it would be easier to do it first thing in the morning when the chickens were just waking up.
I set up the area in my backyard on the chickens activity center. I had a bucket of water to clean each foot at the ready. I put the paint on a paper plate. I grabbed each chicken one at a time, dipped their foot into the paint and pressed it onto the canvas. Then I put their feet in the bucket of water and washed the paint off. They didn’t mind that at all. haha Buttercup was the only one who thought I was crazy. She’s the purple print.
Do you think I should write their names next to each of their footprints?
Buttercup- Purple
Grace- Green
Molly- Blue
Pippi- Orange