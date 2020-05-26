Chicknic Table

I’m sure you have seen the chicknic tables all over the internet. Well my sister picked up a picnic table from Lidl over the weekend for my niece and nephew when she was getting her groceries. She said I needed it for the chickens. So she grabbed another one for me.
I fixed the box. hahahaha
I put it together and the chickens are okay with it. As long as there’s treats for them they don’t care what I do.
Yes, I spoil my chickens.
And yes my husband is cutting the grass right now. haha
