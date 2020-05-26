      Weather Alert

Chicknic Table

May 26, 2020 @ 12:00pm

I’m sure you have seen the chicknic tables all over the internet.  Well my sister picked up a picnic table from Lidl over the weekend for my niece and nephew when she was getting her groceries.  She said I needed it for the chickens.  So she grabbed another one for me.

I fixed the box.  hahahaha

I put it together and the chickens are okay with it.  As long as there’s treats for them they don’t care what I do.

Yes, I spoil my chickens.

And yes my husband is cutting the grass right now.  haha

