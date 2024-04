It’s coming up on strawberry season here in Virginia. I love picking strawberries fresh from the plant in the field. We have several farms in the area where you can pick your own strawberries.

I have compiled a list of farms for you. If you see any not on the list, please let me know and I will add it.

Miller Farms Market

Mt. Olympus Farms

Braehead Farm

Messick’s Farm Market

Or you could purchase fresh ripe strawberries at C&T Produce or at any local Farmers Markets.