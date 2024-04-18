93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Chris Young to headline Nashville’s Fourth of July concert

April 18, 2024 1:15PM EDT
Chris Young is set to headline Nashville’s annual Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th concert.

Presented by Dr Pepper and held in downtown Nashville, the event will feature performances by the “Famous Friends” hitmaker as well as Christian artist Blessing Offor, genre-blending singer Yola and folk trio Girl Named Tom

Attendees will also be treated to one of the nation’s largest July 4th fireworks shows, which will feature drone light elements that’ll synchronize to the Nashville Symphony’s music.

For more information, head to visitmusiccity.com.

