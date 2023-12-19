I made these Christmas Chocolate Chip Cookies from The Skinnyish Dish a few weeks ago and I’ve been getting non-stop messages about them. They are very festive and taste really good. They were a hit here at the radio station.

Watch a video I made on TikTok.

Now you have the recipe to make for your family, friends and coworkers. 🙂

This makes one dozen. (12 cookies)

1 stick of butter, melted (I used unsalted)

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

1 large egg (I used a farm fresh, pasture raised egg from my flock)

2 tsp vanilla (I used my homemade pure vanilla extract)

1 2/3 cups flour

1 tsp cinnamon (optional or just do half a tsp)

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 mini chocolate chips (I added a tad more)

1/2 cup white chocolate chips (I added a tad more)

1/4 cup of Christmas sprinkles (flat confetti sprinkles works best. I didn’t have enough to fill up 1/4 cup so I also used a little of regular red, green and white sprinkles)

Preheat oven to 350. In a small bowl, combine your flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. Mix well with fork. To a large bowl, mix melted butter with your sugars. Then add egg and vanilla and mix. Add flour mix a little at a time until it’s all combined. Mix in the chips and sprinkles. Then add about 2 tbsp of the dough to your cookie/baking sheet. Bake for 11 minutes and take out of the oven. Let you cookies sit on the hot cookie sheet for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.