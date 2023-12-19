93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Christmas Chocolate Chip Cookies

December 19, 2023 6:00AM EST
I made these Christmas Chocolate Chip Cookies from The Skinnyish Dish a few weeks ago and I’ve been getting non-stop messages about them.   They are very festive and taste really good.  They were a hit here at the radio station.

Watch a video I made on TikTok.

Now you have the recipe to make for your family, friends and coworkers.  🙂

This makes one dozen.  (12 cookies)

1 stick of butter, melted (I used unsalted)

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

1 large egg (I used a farm fresh, pasture raised egg from my flock)

2 tsp vanilla  (I used my homemade pure vanilla extract)

1 2/3 cups flour

1 tsp cinnamon (optional or just do half a tsp)

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 mini chocolate chips  (I added a tad more)

1/2 cup white chocolate chips (I added a tad more)

1/4 cup of Christmas sprinkles  (flat confetti sprinkles works best.  I didn’t have enough to fill up 1/4 cup so I also used a little of regular red, green and white sprinkles)

 

Preheat oven to 350.  In a small bowl, combine your flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt.  Mix well with fork.  To a large bowl, mix melted butter with your sugars.  Then add egg and vanilla and mix.  Add flour mix a little at a time until it’s all combined.  Mix in the chips and sprinkles.   Then add about 2 tbsp of the dough to your cookie/baking sheet.  Bake for 11 minutes and take out of the oven.  Let you cookies sit on the hot cookie sheet for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.

