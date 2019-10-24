CluckingFantastic has 1,000 fans!!!
Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi have some exciting news to share. They are instafamous on instagram at CluckingFantastic.
They now have over 1,000 followers and they have been celebrating.
I promised a cake and Buttercup was disappointed yesterday evening when I hadn’t made it yet. I told her today. haha
The girls are thankful for YOU, their fans and hope they always bring a smile to your face.
Make sure to follow them at CluckingFantastic so you don’t miss out on what they are up to.