CMA Award Nominations
The 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards are tonight on ABC/Hulu at 8pm. Hosting duties go to Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Lainey Wilson leads the pack of nods with 9. Jelly Roll has 5.
Here’s the list of 2023 CMA nominations.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Carrie Underwood
Chris Stapleton
Lainey Wilson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nivarel; Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley
“Wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; Producers: John Osborne, John Peets; Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne
Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce
Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews
One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
Rolling up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Songwriter: Tracy Chapman
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne
“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams
“Wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Miranda Lambert
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War And Treaty
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
“Save Me” – Jelly Roll featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; Producer: Zach Crowell
“Thank God” – Kane Brown featuring Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff
“Wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells
“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Charlie Worsham
Derek Wells
Jenee Fleenor
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde; Director: Reid Long
“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion; Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher
“Need A Favor – Jelly Roll; Director: Patrick Tohill
“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Director: Running Bear
“Wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Director: Justin Clough
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Hailey Whitters
Jelly Roll
Megan Moroney
Parker McCollum
Zach Bryan