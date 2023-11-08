CMA Award Nominations

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Luke Bryan attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

The 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards are tonight on ABC/Hulu at 8pm. Hosting duties go to Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Lainey Wilson leads the pack of nods with 9. Jelly Roll has 5.

Here’s the list of 2023 CMA nominations.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood

Chris Stapleton

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll; Producer: Austin Nivarel; Mix Engineer: Jeff Braun

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

“Wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde; Producers: John Osborne, John Peets; Mix Engineers: Gena Johnson, John Osborne

Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

Gettin’ Old – Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Rolling up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini; Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs; Songwriter: Tracy Chapman

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney; Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams

“Wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Miranda Lambert

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina (Remix)” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina; Producer: Zach Crowell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown featuring Katelyn Brown; Producer: Dann Huff

“Wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Producers: HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Wells

“We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Charlie Worsham

Derek Wells

Jenee Fleenor

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Light On In The Kitchen” – Ashley McBryde; Director: Reid Long

“Memory Lane” – Old Dominion; Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher

“Need A Favor – Jelly Roll; Director: Patrick Tohill

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis; Director: Running Bear

“Wait in the truck” – HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson; Director: Justin Clough

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Hailey Whitters

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Parker McCollum

Zach Bryan