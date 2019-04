Come meet me Saturday (4/13) for the Re-Grand Opening of the the Goodwill Superstore . I will be there from 11am-1pm off Rt. 3 at 2336 Plank Road. It’s in the Gateway Village Shopping Center across from Gold’s Gym.

I would love to meet you so come on out. There will be food, prizes and an incredible stock of treasures waiting for you to discover.