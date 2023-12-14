93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Come See Me Tonight!

December 14, 2023 6:00AM EST
America’s Home Place 2023

Join me tonight at America’s Home Place for their annual Operation Blue Christmas to support the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Department Drive.  We will be collecting new unwrapped toys, coats, hats, socks, and gloves for those in need.  We want every child to have a magical Christmas but we need your help.

There will be music, refreshments, Santa and you have a chance to win prizes.

I will be out there from 6pm-8pm so come on by.  (1287-B Central Park Blvd)

