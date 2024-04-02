Corporate April Fools’ Pranks That Had Us Laughing!
April 2, 2024 6:48AM EDT
April Fools’ Day has come to an end, and many folks, including businesses and brands, jumped at the chance to play tricks on unsuspecting.
Here’s a roundup of some of the best chaotic fun:
- Velveeta unveiled a surprising addition to their product line: Velveeta HAIR DYE. Initially perceived as a joke, this product is indeed real and available for purchase on Amazon while stocks last, priced at $7.50. Interestingly, this isn’t their first playful endeavor; a couple of years back, they amused customers with a prank involving a Velveeta skincare line.
- Oreo sparked amusement by humorously announcing a “divorce” between the cookie and the creme, teasing that each component would now be offered separately.
- Krispy Kreme delighted customers with a one-day promotion where anything could be brought in for glazing. An accompanying image showcased a variety of items, including glazed sandwiches, pizza, bell peppers, and fruits.
- Domino’s playfully declared the removal of pineapple from their menu, jesting, “no one likes it anyway.”
- C4 Energy introduced a novel “chicken and rice” flavor, along with a joke about a potential fried chicken flavor for Prime.
- 7-Eleven amused customers with the hype surrounding their hot dog-flavored sparkling water. However, it turned out to be a prank, as they only produced enough to tease a few people and it’s not actually available for sale.