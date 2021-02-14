Crews are working on getting power restored in the area.
As of 7 a.m. (2/14) REC has more than 22,000 member-owners without service due to Ice Storm Tabitha. Outages are concentrated in the counties of Hanover, Louisa, Caroline, Spotsylvania, King William, King and Queen, Essex and Goochland. REC, contract, right of way, and mutual aid crews are out in full force today to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible. Crews are working around the clock to get the power restored.
Please report outages at www.myrec.coop/out or 800-552-3904. And please remember to say away from downed power lines and stay safe.