DC Cherry Blossoms…

The 2024 National Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to run from March 20th to April 14th.

Here are the announced dates for some of the key events:

Opening Ceremony: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Kite Festival: Saturday, March 30, 2024

PetalPalooza: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Parade: Saturday, April 13, 2024

You can find the master list of events here.

The National Park Service says peak bloom date for DC’s cherry blossoms is defined as the day on which 70 percent of the blossoms of the Yoshino cherry trees that surround the Tidal Basin are open. Peak bloom for this year is looking to be March 23rd- March 26th.