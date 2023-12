Diamond Rio during The 37th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards – Arrivals at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

December 28, 1960…on this day in country music history…Marty Roe, lead vocalist of Diamond Rio, was born in Lebanon, Ohio. Diamond Rio would find great success in the 90’s and early 2000’s with #1 singles like ‘One More Day” (2001), “Beautiful Mess” (2002), “I Believe” (2003), and their hit, “How Your Love Makes Me Feel” (1997), which spent 3-weeks at #1!