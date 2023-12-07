December 7, 2002…on this day in country music history, Shania Twain would once again top the charts with her fourth studio album, Up! The album would go on to be RIAA certified at 11x Platinum, giving her the distinction of being the only female artist in history to have three consecutive diamond albums released in the US.

The album would produce 8 singles…”Up!”, “I’m Gonne Getcha Good”, “Forever and for Always”, to name a few. This would be her final original produced album with her than husband, Robert “Mutt” Lange.