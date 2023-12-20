93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Christmas Cards…

December 20, 2023 6:00AM EST
Christmas Cards from TSC for 2023.

Mailing Christmas cards is something I always love doing but I notice each year we get less and less.

I love hanging them in our foyer so we can look at them as we walk past.

I found these cards at Tractor Supply back in October.  And of course, my cards would have chickens on them.  🙂

These cards reminded me of my girls, Ruby and Dolly.

Here’s the inside of the card.

Yes, I sign all my girls names in the cards too.  I wouldn’t be a good chicken mama if I didn’t.  haha

Merry Chickmas friends!  🙂

