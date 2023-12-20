Christmas Cards…
December 20, 2023 6:00AM EST
Mailing Christmas cards is something I always love doing but I notice each year we get less and less.
I love hanging them in our foyer so we can look at them as we walk past.
I found these cards at Tractor Supply back in October. And of course, my cards would have chickens on them. 🙂
These cards reminded me of my girls, Ruby and Dolly.
Here’s the inside of the card.
Yes, I sign all my girls names in the cards too. I wouldn’t be a good chicken mama if I didn’t. haha
Merry Chickmas friends! 🙂
