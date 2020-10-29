Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordan Sparks, Rita Wilson, and Sara Evans- Pink (Video)
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast cancer kills more than 42,000 women and men annually in the U.S., with 1 in 8 women facing a diagnosis at some point in her lifetime.
Have you heard the anthem for the breast cancer community? The song is called “PINK” and it was recorded by Dolly Parton, Monica, Jordin Sparks, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans.
The beautiful song is for breast cancer survivors, patients, and loved ones. Never lose hope.
This song benefits the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization.