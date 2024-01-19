93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Don’t let your pipes freeze…

January 19, 2024 9:50AM EST
icicle on the frozen water tap close-up indoors. selective focus

Here are a few tips to keep your pipes from freezing in these cold temperatures.  A friend of mine named Don posted this the other day and I wanted to share.

  • Keep the cabinet doors under sinks open.
  • Keep a small trickle of water running at a sink or bathtub.
  • Empty your ice maker and let it make new ice so water is moving.
  • Run your dishwasher on a 4 hour delay when you go to sleep so the water is moving when the temperature is at it’s coldest.

Here are some more tips.

