Don’t let your pipes freeze…

Here are a few tips to keep your pipes from freezing in these cold temperatures. A friend of mine named Don posted this the other day and I wanted to share.

Keep the cabinet doors under sinks open.

Keep a small trickle of water running at a sink or bathtub.

Empty your ice maker and let it make new ice so water is moving.

Run your dishwasher on a 4 hour delay when you go to sleep so the water is moving when the temperature is at it’s coldest.

Here are some more tips.