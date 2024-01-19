Don’t let your pipes freeze…
Here are a few tips to keep your pipes from freezing in these cold temperatures. A friend of mine named Don posted this the other day and I wanted to share.
- Keep the cabinet doors under sinks open.
- Keep a small trickle of water running at a sink or bathtub.
- Empty your ice maker and let it make new ice so water is moving.
- Run your dishwasher on a 4 hour delay when you go to sleep so the water is moving when the temperature is at it’s coldest.
