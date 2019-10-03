Don’t Miss The Spotsylvania Community Fest!
Save the date for Saturday, November 23rd for the first annual Spotsylvania Community Fest from 12pm-6pm at Dominion Raceway.
Live music all day!
Fun & Games!
Fun for the whole family!
Kids 16 and under free! Purchase tickets
Our goal is to have sponsors “Sponsor the event and their fav non profit” We will in turn donate a percentage of their sponsorship fee based on their level of sponsorship to the non profit. We are having a fundraising contest between all the sponsors to see who can help their non profit raise the most money then we will add 10% if the event proceeds to their total.
We will also be having a Food Truck Competition to see who the areas top food truck is!
If that wasn’t enough we will have local vendors selling crafts and other awesome products…
Looking for sponsors, vendors and food trucks!
Vendor Form
Sponsorship Proposal