Egg-citing News…

Yesterday, Buttercup Fluffy Butt laid her first egg since September 12th. She was on vacation from laying eggs because she was molting. (Losing feathers to regrow new ones for Winter)

For the last few days, Buttercup has been squatting, checking out the nesting boxes and talking A LOT. I knew she’d be laying soon.

I’m so happy to finally get an egg and it’s the first egg in the new coop. 🙂

Here’s Buttercup looking at her egg and probably wondering why I took it. haha

Such a pretty light green egg.

How cute?

