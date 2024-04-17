93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Fairs in Virginia

April 17, 2024 9:50AM EDT
Fairs in Virginia
State Fairground Farris Wheel Ride with Multicolored Lights Spinning at Sunset along with Carnival Games, Carnival Rides in image.

It’s officially fair season.  That means funnel cake, lemonade, ferris wheel, games, prizes, food on a stick, petting zoo and so much more.

Manassas Mall Carnival– April 17th- April 28th

Caroline County Agricultural Fair–  June 12th-June 15th

Orange County Fair–  June 19th- June 22nd

Fauquier County Fair–  July 17th- July 20th

Madison Country Fair– July 17th-July 20th

Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair–  July 26th- August 4th

Prince William County Fair- (Manassas)–  August 11th- August 19th

Chesterfield County Fair– August 23rd- August 31st

Field Day Of The Past– September 20th- September 22nd

State Fair of Virginia– September 27th- October 6th

King George Fall Festival (64th)-  October 12th

Bowling Green Harvest Festival (33rd)- October 19th

Stafford County Fair–  October 17th-October 20th

 

