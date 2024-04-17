Fairs in Virginia
It’s officially fair season. That means funnel cake, lemonade, ferris wheel, games, prizes, food on a stick, petting zoo and so much more.
Manassas Mall Carnival– April 17th- April 28th
Caroline County Agricultural Fair– June 12th-June 15th
Orange County Fair– June 19th- June 22nd
Fauquier County Fair– July 17th- July 20th
Madison Country Fair– July 17th-July 20th
Fredericksburg Agricultural Fair– July 26th- August 4th
Prince William County Fair- (Manassas)– August 11th- August 19th
Chesterfield County Fair– August 23rd- August 31st
Field Day Of The Past– September 20th- September 22nd
State Fair of Virginia– September 27th- October 6th
King George Fall Festival (64th)- October 12th
Bowling Green Harvest Festival (33rd)- October 19th
Stafford County Fair– October 17th-October 20th