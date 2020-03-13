Fredericksburg Fine Art Show & Sale
Today through Sunday is the 69th Fredericksburg Fine Arts Show & Sale in downtown Fredericksburg.
My husband, Nate has submitted some art that he’s been creating. It’s in the mixed media category.
The art he creates uses modern tech devices broken down or “knolled” then set up for display.
Right now he’s doing his art with apple Iphones and watches.
How awesome is that? Nate has entered 4 pieces into the show. If you have a chance please go see them.
Want to see more about the art my husband makes? Follow him on Instagram at Knollingtech.