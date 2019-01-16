FREE Freddy’s for all Government Shutdown…

Attention all Federal Employees!

In recognition of the financial impact experienced by federal workers because of the partial government shutdown, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is offering a FREE combo meal with proof of government ID.

One offer per guest per day.

*Offer valid at the Freddy’s locations in Fairfax and Fredericksburg until further notice during the government shutdown.

