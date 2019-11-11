Free Meals to Veterans On Veterans Day

A vintage flag of the United States of America for Veteran's day
To honor and salute Veterans on this Veterans Day many restaurants are offering free or discounted food. Some offers are strictly for vets; others include active-duty and retired troops. Make sure to have Military I.D. or go in uniform! (*Call ahead to confirm)
Here’s a list of places in our area…
Applebee’s — Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from among eight entrees.
Battlefield Country Store— All Military FREE Deli & BLT Sandwiches
BJ’s Restaurant and Brew House— Will honor veterans and active duty military with a free Dr. Pepper and entree up to $14.95 for Veterans Day 2019. Military ID or other proof of service is required to snag this deal.
Bob Evans Restaurants — Free meal for veterans and active duty on Nov. 11. Choices include Breakfast (served all day) or Bob Evans Dinner Bell Plates.
Bonefish Grill — Free appetizer with purchase of an entree with valid military ID for active duty service people and veterans on Veterans Day 2019 at all locations.
Buffalo Wild Wings — Free order of small boneless or traditional wings and fries.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill— Free calamari with a purchase with valid ID for active duty military and veterans.
Chili’s — Active duty and veterans can choose a free dine-in meal from a select menu including Cajun chicken pasta and chicken bacon ranch quesadillas.
Chipotle — BOGO deal for all active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses and retired military with valid ID, at all restaurants in the U.S. Offer is valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders.
Country Cookin — Free meal from 2-8 p.m. Nov. 11 for vets, Reserves and active duty.
Cracker Barrel — Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or pumpkin pie latte to all dine-in veterans.
Dunkin’ Donuts — Free doughnut for active duty and veterans. One per person.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill — Veterans and active duty military with valid proof of service get a free lunch or dinner entree
Golden Corral — Free buffet dinner and beverage from 5-9 p.m. Nov. 11 for retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard and Reserves.
Hooters — Veterans and active duty military with military ID or proof of service can enjoy a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu with a purchase of a beverage. The special menu includes several Hooters favorites, including 10-Piece Traditional Wings, 10-Piece Smoked Wings, 10-Piece Boneless Wings, Hooters Burger, Buffalo Chicken Salad and Buffalo Chicken Sandwich.
IHOP — Free breakfast combo or a free stack of Red, White and Blueberry pancakes for vets and active duty.
Joe’s Crab Shack — 20% off food for vets, active duty.
Krispy Kreme — Free doughnut and small coffee to active duty and veterans. No ID required.
Little Caesars — Free lunch combo 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; includes 4 slices of deep-dish pizza and a beverage. Vets and active duty.
Longhorn Steakhouse — Veterans and military personnel can get a free appetizer or dessert and 10 percent off of their bill.
Menchies Frozen Yogurt — Veterans and active duty military with valid ID can enjoy a free frozen yogurt.
Mission BBQ — Free sandwich and cake to vets and active duty.
Olive Garden — Free meal from limited menu for vets and active duty. Includes unlimited soup or salad, plus breadsticks.
Outback Steakhouse — All active and former service members receive a free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage on Nov. 11. Outback is also offering active and former service members and first responders 20 percent off meals Nov. 8-11.
Pilot Flying J — Free breakfast Nov. 8-11 for veterans, including coffee of any size and choice of one free PJ Fresh® breakfast sandwich, breakfast pizza or breakfast grill item.
Red Lobster — Veterans, retired and active-duty military personnel receive a free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu that includes lobster pizza and Brownie Overboard.
Red Robin — Free Tavern double burger with Bottomless Steak Fries for vets and active duty.
Sheetz — Free 6-inch turkey sub sandwich and a regular-size fountain drink at any Sheetz location. Plus, get a free car wash Nov. 11.
Starbucks — Free coffee to veterans, active duty and military families.
Subway — Veterans with a valid ID can get a free six-inch sub.
Texas Roadhouse— Free meal Nov. 11; hours may vary. Choose from 10 options, from country fried chicken to sirloin steak. Offer is good for active duty, retired or former military.
WaWa — Free cup of coffee