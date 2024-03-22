93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

FREE Pancakes!

March 22, 2024
I will be hanging out with the Easter Bunny and the Spotsylvania Volunteer Fire Department this Saturday morning for their Free Pancake Breakfast.   There will be crafts for the kids too and they can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.  They can also explore a real fire truck too.

The FREE breakfast includes Pancakes, Coffee/Orange Juice or Water.

Plus, I will have little chocolate chicks and eggs for the kids.  Oh and pics of my chickens for their fans.  🙂

Come join us!   RSVP here.

Join me for a FREE pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny on Saturday, March 23rd  from 8:30am-10am at Company 1 (7200 Courthouse Commons BLVD).

*Parking will be across the street at Mercy Hill Community Church.

