Frog Level- Drive Thru Brunswick Stew Sale- 10/31
The annual Frog Level Festival has been cancelled this year because of Covid-19. But the Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department will still be making their famous Brunswick Stew.
It’s my favorite! I try to go every year with my bestie and pick up a few quarts.
They are going to be doing it different this year. You will need to pre-order ahead of time and then pick up during the Drive Thru event.
The Drive Thru event will be on Halloween Saturday, October 31st from Noon-5pm.
Quarts will be $8 each. You can pay by Cash, Credit and Check.
Place your orders before Tuesday, October 20th by calling or texting Loren at 804-698-9879.