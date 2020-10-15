      Weather Alert

Frog Level- Drive Thru Brunswick Stew Sale- 10/31

Oct 15, 2020 @ 6:00am

The annual Frog Level Festival has been cancelled this year because of Covid-19.  But the Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department will still be making their famous Brunswick Stew.

It’s my favorite!  I try to go every year with my bestie and pick up a few quarts.

They are going to be doing it different this year.  You will need to pre-order ahead of time and then pick up during the Drive Thru event.

The Drive Thru event will be on Halloween Saturday, October 31st from Noon-5pm.

Quarts will be $8 each.  You can pay by Cash, Credit and Check.

Place your orders before Tuesday, October 20th by calling or texting Loren at 804-698-9879.

