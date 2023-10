Don’t miss the Frog Level Volunteer Fire Department’s Fall Festival and Parade.

It’s this Saturday, 10/28 at 10am. Parade starts at 11am.

There’s plenty of fun for the entire family. Vendors, Kid’s games, and of course their famous Brunswick Stew.

Then on Sunday from 6pm-8pm don’t miss the Trunk or Treat. Candy, costumes, 50/50 raffle, vendors, and a spooky good time.