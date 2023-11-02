Get a first look at the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

Source: YouTube

My friend, Laura shared that her childhood Norway Spruce was chosen for this years Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York. It will travel from Vestal, NY to New York City next Saturday. It will be decorated with more than 50,000 Christmas lights and crowned with a star.

My friend learned to skate and play pond hockey beside the tree growing up. She watched the tree grow from her bedroom window for 15 years.