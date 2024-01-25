Get checked!
January 25, 2024 9:50AM EST
Breast cancer is the #1 cause of cancer death in women world-wide.
Over 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.
1 and 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.
That’s why it’s important to detect breast cancer early. No excuses…ladies get those mammos scheduled.
I had my appointment recently. I went to the Lee Hill’s Imaging Center. They are always nice there. Everything is good.
Schedule an appointment with Mary Washington Health Care today.
