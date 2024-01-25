93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Get checked!

January 25, 2024 9:50AM EST
Share
Get checked!
Ribbon for breast cancer awareness white wooden

Breast cancer is the #1 cause of cancer death in women world-wide.

Over 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

1 and 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer.

That’s why it’s important to detect breast cancer early.  No excuses…ladies get those mammos scheduled.

I had my appointment recently.  I went to the Lee Hill’s Imaging Center.  They are always nice there.  Everything is good.

Bonnie at Mammo.

Schedule an appointment with Mary Washington Health Care today.

More about:
do it for you
get checked
mammo
mammography
save the tatas
women

Recently Played

Someone Else Calling You BabyLuke Bryan
3:05pm
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
3:01pm
7 SummersMorgan Wallen
2:58pm
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
2:48pm
I Go BackKenny Chesney
2:44pm
View Full Playlist