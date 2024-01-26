Girl Scout Cookie Season…
January 26, 2024 9:30AM EST
Everyone’s favorite cookies are back. It’s Girl Scout Cookie season! Yep, I still have last years cookies in my freezer. Honestly, I forgot they were in there.
My favorite are the Tag-a-longs/Pb Patties and my husband loves the Thin Mints.
According to the Girl Scouts here is 2024 cookie lineup.
- Adventurefuls: Indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of seat salt
- Caramel Chocolate Chip: Chewy cookies with rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips and a hint of sea salt
- Caramel deLites/Samoas: Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut and chocolaty stripes
- Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich: Crunchy oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling
- Girl Scout S’mores: Crunch graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling
- Lemonades: Savory, refreshing shortbread cookies topped with a tangy lemon-flavored icing
- Lemon-Ups: Crispy lemon cookies baked with inspiring messages
- Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs: Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating
- Thin Mints: Crisp, chocolate cookies dipped in a delicious mint chocolaty coating
- Toast-Yay!: Toast-shaped cookies full of French toast flavor and dipped in delicious icing
- Toffee-tastic: Rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits
Find a list of Girl Scout cookie booths in and around Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania/Stafford here.
More about: