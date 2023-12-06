Give Only 85% Effort At Work? Who’s With Me?

So get this, It’s advisable not to exert 100% effort in your work!

In fact, a little less effort is ideal. Embracing the concept of the “85% rule” suggests that rather than pushing yourself to the maximum, consider dialing it back slightly to operate at 85%. This approach promotes flexibility, enhances your presence, fosters creativity, and prevents burnout.

I don’t even care if this is more theory than proven science, it makes sense and I like it! Ok, I know there are some jobs that should be 100% effort all the time, but for most of us…less is more!

So, who’s with me and wants to join the “85% Effort Club”?