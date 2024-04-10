Got A Tattoo You Regret? PetSmart Can Help!

Yes, you read that right. A pet store can help with that dreaded tattoo that you should have never gotten in the first place! Here’s how…

PetSmart announced a new contest called “Tattoo Redo”, where five people will win a FREE tattoo. They’ll fly you to L.A. for two nights, and cover your session with a tattoo artist. However, you can’t just get any tattoo to cover up the old one, the new tattoo has to be of your beloved pet.

Honestly, I can get behind this because if there is one thing in life that you will never regret, it’s your pet, so why not use it to cover up an old tattoo!

The catch? It’s got to be a small one that can be done in one sitting, costing $2,500 or less.

To apply, go to PetSmartTattooRedo.com, and send in a photo of your old tat AND the pet that will inspire your new ink.

By the way, if you already have a tattoo of your pet, you can share a photo of it, and they’ll give you top-tier status in their loyalty rewards program.