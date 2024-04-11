It’s Buttercup’s 8th Hatchday/Birthday!

Buttercup fluffy butt is 8! Buttercup is my only surviving chicken from my first original girls. Turning 8 as a chicken is a really big deal. The average life span of a backyard chicken is 5 to 7 years and Buttercup has surpassed that.

Thank you so much to Buttercup Cookie Kitchen for making me special cookies to celebrate my first chicken’s hatchday. With the name Buttercup, I just knew I had to have them make something for the occasion. Lisa at Buttercup Cookie Kitchen said yes and was very happy to plan designs and bake for me.

How cute are these cookies? They are so very detailed. I just love them.

The number 8 has little chicken foot prints! How awesome is that?

Thank you so much Lisa. You can find her on Facebook.

***Like and follow my chickens @CluckingFantastic (Buttercup, Attila, Ruby and Dolly) on TikTok, Instagram, or Facebook