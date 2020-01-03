Happy Fluffy Butt Friday!
Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi want to tell you Happy Fluffy Butt Friday!
WFLS loves your feathered babies and they can be featured right here on my blog and on the air for “Meet My Chicken Monday”.
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
