HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Here is Everything You Need to Know About Halloween…
October 31, 2023 6:03AM EDT
It’s Halloween and if you are obsessed with all things Halloween like me and are a nerd about learning the history of the holiday, well I have you covered. I have compiled a list using multiple sources of Halloween fun facts and stories for you to enjoy to educate yourself for this Halloween from where it started, why we carve pumpkins, the superstitions behind the holiday and even how trick-or-treat came about. Share them with your friends and family and even turn it into a trivia game night if you choose not to go out this year. Let me know how many of these fast facts you knew before reading them here and let me know of any facts I may have missed!
Happy Halloween!!!
Halloween Fast Facts:
- Samhainophobia is the fear of Halloween.
- In Medieval Europe, owls were thought to be witches, and to hear an owl’s call meant someone was about to die.
- According to Irish legend, Jack O’Lanterns are named after a stingy man named Jack who tricked the devil and was forbidden entrance into both heaven and hell. He was condemned to wander the Earth, waving his lantern to lead people away from their paths. People would put these out on their front porches to keep them safe from him.
- Trick-or-treating evolved from the ancient Celtic tradition of putting out treats and food to placate spirits who roamed the streets at Samhain
- Black and orange are Halloween colors. Orange is a symbol of strength and endurance . Black is a symbol of death and darkness and acts as a reminder that Halloween once was a festival that marked the boundaries between life and death
- Harry Houdini died on Halloween night in 1926.
- The longest haunted house in America is the Factory of Terror in located in Canton, Ohio. Factory of Terror is a 2x Guinness Book of World Record holder longest haunted house in the World.
- Pumpkins are a fruit not a vegetable.
- The movie “Halloween” took 21 days to film.
- The sounds of stabbing in the Halloween movie is made by a knife being plunged into a watermelon.
- In “Halloween” Michael Myers wore . It was a $2 William Shatner mask that they spray painted white.
- Some women threw apple peels behind them on Halloween Because they believed it would land in the shape of the first letter of their future husband’s name.
- Halloween is thought to have originated in 4000 B.C.