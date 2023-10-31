HAPPY HALLOWEEN! Here is Everything You Need to Know About Halloween…

It’s Halloween and if you are obsessed with all things Halloween like me and are a nerd about learning the history of the holiday, well I have you covered. I have compiled a list using multiple sources of Halloween fun facts and stories for you to enjoy to educate yourself for this Halloween from where it started, why we carve pumpkins, the superstitions behind the holiday and even how trick-or-treat came about. Share them with your friends and family and even turn it into a trivia game night if you choose not to go out this year. Let me know how many of these fast facts you knew before reading them here and let me know of any facts I may have missed!