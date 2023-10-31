Halloween Checklist & Safety Tips
October 31, 2023 8:00AM EDT
Everything you need to prepare for a fun and safe Halloween.
Trick or Treat Checklist:
- Candy Bag
- Flashlight
- Extra Batteries
- Reflector Strips or Glow Stick
- Trick or Treating Route
- Return Home/Meet-Up Time
- Emergency Identification Information Attached
- Costume Check
- Band-aids
- Bottled Water
- Extra House Key
- Cell Phone
- Snack Bag (so no one is tempted to eat candy)
Safety Tips:
Go During Safe Trick Or Treat Times
Steer Clear Of Masks
Be Visible
Never Go Alone
Walking Tips
Knock On Doors That You Know
Don’t Go Inside
Stay On Track
Say No!
Taste-Testing Patience
