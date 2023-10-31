93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo

Halloween Checklist & Safety Tips

October 31, 2023 8:00AM EDT
Halloween pumpkins with candy

Everything you need to prepare for a fun and safe Halloween.

Trick or Treat Checklist:

  • Candy Bag
  • Flashlight
  • Extra Batteries
  • Reflector Strips or Glow Stick
  • Trick or Treating Route
  • Return Home/Meet-Up Time
  • Emergency Identification Information Attached
  • Costume Check
  • Band-aids
  • Bottled Water
  • Extra House Key
  • Cell Phone
  • Snack Bag (so no one is tempted to eat candy)

 

Safety Tips:

  1. Go During Safe Trick Or Treat Times
  2. Steer Clear Of Masks
  3. Be Visible
  4. Never Go Alone
  5. Walking Tips
  6. Knock On Doors That You Know
  7. Don’t Go Inside
  8. Stay On Track
  9. Say No!
  10. Taste-Testing Patience
