Halloween Checklist & Safety Tips

Everything you need to prepare for a fun and safe Halloween.

Trick or Treat Checklist:

Candy Bag

Flashlight

Extra Batteries

Reflector Strips or Glow Stick

Trick or Treating Route

Return Home/Meet-Up Time

Emergency Identification Information Attached

Costume Check

Band-aids

Bottled Water

Extra House Key

Cell Phone

Snack Bag (so no one is tempted to eat candy)

Safety Tips: