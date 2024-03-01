Happy March! Here’s What To Look Forward To…

It’s finally March and if you are like me, what you are ultimately looking forward to is warmer weather- I am so over this cold crap.

However, if the weather does not bother you and you are looking for something else to look forward to this month- well don’t worry, there is a lot!

Here are the things to look forward to this month…

1. Daylight Saving Time starts up again on Sunday, March 10th. So you’ll lose an hour of sleep that night, but it will begin staying light out later.

2. March Madness begins on Tuesday, March 19th. MLB’s Opening Day is March 28th this year. All 30 teams will be playing that day.

3. Movies: “Dune 2” opens in theaters TODAY . . . “Kung Fu Panda 4” arrives March 8th . . . “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” comes out March 29th . . . and the “Road House” remake with Jake Gyllenhaal hits Amazon March 21st.

4. TV: Season 11 of “The Masked Singer” hits Fox on March 6th . . . the game show “Password” returns to NBC on March 12th . . . and Season 20 of “Grey’s Anatomy” will premiere on March 14th.

5. The “real” holidays: St. Patrick’s Day is the 17th. It’s on a Sunday this year, so don’t be surprised if some of your coworkers call out that Monday (let’s be honest, I probably will). And Easter is March 31st.

6. Now for “national” holidays: National Cereal Day on March 7th . . . Pi Day on March 14th . . . Corn Dog Day on March 16th . . . National Puppy Day on March 23rd . . . and March 25th is International Waffle Day.