Here Are A Few Deals To Make Tax Day A Little Less Painful

It’s April 15th and you know what that means… Tax Day. Everyone’s least favorite day of the year. I don’t know one person who really celebrates this day every year, its a pain in the butt and a headache all wrapped up in one.

So what better way to make up for a lackluster day, than with some deals! Saving a couple bucks won’t make up for all that money you just forked over to the government. But a bunch of places have Tax Day deals today.

Krispy Kreme is the most popular right now for their buy-one-get-one dozen deal. Buy a dozen donuts at full price, and get a second dozen for just the sales tax. They also did it last year.

Grubhub has a $15 off deal for April 15th. Spend at least $25 and use the code “TAXBREAK” on qualifying orders. That one’s limited to the first 1,000 people who use it.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse has a “1040” deal. $10 off any $40 purchase for delivery or takeout.

Hooters has a buy-one-get-one wings deal. Buy 10 wings, get 10 free.

Potbelly’s deal is get a free Original sandwich with the purchase of any Original or Big sized sandwich. Customers can redeem the free sandwich at Potbelly.com or through the Potbelly app using the promo code BOGO.

Participating locations.