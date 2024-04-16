Here Are The Best Porch Cocktails In America…

According to popular demand.

It’s finally getting warm again which can only mean one thing: Porch drinking weather!

I love a good porch session, you know where you sit out on the porch all day in your favorite chair or swing, got your favorite book with you and special drink and just enjoy the day. Now although I do not drink alcohol, I know a lot of people who wait for this porch cocktail season to have something light and summery to go along with their porch days. so I have got you covered!

Or at least America does. There was a new survey that went out asking what the best Porch Cocktails are in America and the results are in:

1. Watermelon Frosè. Frozen watermelon + Rosè + simple syrup = a delicious frozen porch drink.

2. Mint Julep. This drink is most famously served at the Kentucky Derby. All you need is bourbon, mint leaves, some ice and sugar, and you have yourself a refreshing cocktail.

3. Ranch Water. It’s very close to a skinny margarita and you only need three ingredients. Blanco tequila . . . lime . . . and mineral water.

4. Salty Dog. Add salt + grapefruit juice + gin + ice to make a salty dog. This is a fresh and slightly tart drink begging for another round.

5. Vodka Cherry Limeade. Mix Vodka with Sprite, and add cherry juice, lime juice, and simple syrup and you’re about to have the best porch drink ever.